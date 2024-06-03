Open Menu

World Bicycle Day Celebrated In Pakistan With Focus On Sustainable Transportation

Published June 03, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Pakistan joins the global community in celebrating World Bicycle Day, a United Nations-recognized event aimed at promoting the benefits of cycling as a sustainable means of transportation.

This year's theme, "Promoting health, equity, and sustainability through cycling," resonates deeply in Pakistan, where the need for eco-friendly transportation solutions is increasingly important.

In a country where air pollution and traffic congestion are growing concerns, cycling offers a simple yet effective solution.

"Cycling is not only a healthy mode of transportation, but it also reduces our carbon footprint and contributes to a cleaner environment," said Farhan Khan, a cycling enthusiast from Islamabad.

To mark the occasion, cycling events and rallies were organized in major cities across Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

These events aim to raise awareness about the benefits of cycling and promote its adoption as a viable mode of transportation.

The government has also announced plans to develop dedicated cycling infrastructure in major cities, a move welcomed by cycling enthusiasts and environmentalists alike.

As Pakistan celebrates World Bicycle Day, the focus is on promoting sustainable transportation options and encouraging citizens to embrace cycling as a healthy, affordable, and eco-friendly way to get around.

