World Bicycle Day to be celebrated on June 3

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :World Bicycle Day would be celebrated across the world on Wednesday (June 3), President Pakistan Cycling Federation Syed Azhar Ali Shah told APP here on Tuesday.

He said like other parts of the world, Pakistan would also celebrate World Bicycle Day.

This time the Pakistan Cycling Federation would also celebrate Bicycle Day and in this connection the federation had informed all the units to celebrate it in full enthusiasm by motivating the youngsters to adopt cycling as passion for good health.

He disclosed that the day would be celebrated globally by Union Cycling International (UCI) on June 3 every year. Pakistan will also celebrate this day and all the units affiliated to the federation have made full preparations to celebrate this day by holding different events.

In this regard, all the cycling associations of Pakistan would hold a cycling event and also cut a cake on this occasion in connection with the celebrations, he added.