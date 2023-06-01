World Bicycle Day to be marked on June 3

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :World Bicycle Day will be observed on June 3 (Saturday) across the globe including Pakistan, with the aim to develop a culture of cycling for basic transportation, commutation, and strengthening physical and mental health.

The day draws attention to recognise the longevity, uniqueness, and versatility of the bicycle, and that it is an affordable, reliable, simple, clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of transport.

World Bicycle Day is a special day meant to be enjoyed by all people regardless of any characteristic the bicycle as a symbol of human progress and advancement "(promotes) tolerance, mutual understanding and respect and(facilitates) social inclusion and a culture of peace.

" The bicycle further is a "symbol of sustainable transport and conveys a positive message to foster sustainable consumption and production, and has a positive impact on climate."World Bicycle Day is now being associated with promoting a healthy lifestyle for those with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.