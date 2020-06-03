World Bicycle Day witnesses more cyclists amid less crowded roads

This year's World Bicycle Day, observed on June 03, has witnessed an unusual increasing number of bicyclists on roads due to less traffic in the federal capital amid the lockdown to contain coronavirus spread

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :This year's World Bicycle Day, observed on June 03, has witnessed an unusual increasing number of bicyclists on roads due to less traffic in the Federal capital amid the lockdown to contain coronavirus spread.

The increasing number of cyclists can be seen roaming on the less crowded roads of different sectors of the capital enjoying carefree rides to boost their physical health besides communing with the beauties of nature in the flowery season.

Cycling, once a popular means of transportation due to its various benefits like easier parking, less air and noise pollution and sustained physical exercise, lost attraction for the riders with the passage of time.

The trend is again picking up momentum in the city during the lockdown and reduced outdoor activities, when a number of bicyclists can be seen around different corners in groups enjoying the free space on roads.

According to the health experts, riding a bicycle is a good activity for mental and physical health of people, besides it's benefits for the economy and environment.

Cycling, if made, a regular physical activity can help protect severe diseases like obesity, heart disease, cancer, mental illness, diabetes, arthritis etc.

Ali Kamran, who was riding his bicycle alongside Hillside Park on Faisal Avenue said, "it has become our routine that we friends move on our bicycles wearing safety kits in evening time to enjoy rides till late night.

" He said in hectic study routine, it was not possible earlier to go outside on bicycles for such long hours due to heavy traffic on the roads and time limitations. But now the opportunity was being utilized as there was less traffic on roads and temperature too was moderate.

Mary, a foreigner who used to ride her bicycle at the cycling track alongside the Constitution Avenue daily at evening time said, "I feel good and safe while riding here as the road is clear and the weather is so pleasant." She said it was difficult to confine ourselves to just home for the whole day during lockdown and leave away all sorts of physical activities.

It is pertinent to mention here that cycling quickly became an activity after bicycles were introduced in the 19th century and remains popular with more than a billion people worldwide used for recreation, transportation and sport.

The United Nations General Assembly declared June 03, as World Bicycle Day acknowledging the individuality, durability and versatility of the bicycle, which has been in use for two centuries.

The day is observed to encourage the stakeholders to understand emphasis and advance the use of the bicycle in fostering sustainable development, strengthen education for children and young people, promotes health, prevent diseases, facilitate social inclusion and culture of peace etc.

395/