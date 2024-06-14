Open Menu

World Blood Donation Day Observed At Nawabshah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2024 | 04:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Donating blood is a service to humanity, because the life of an injured or sick person can be saved by donating blood, the services of the volunteers who are involved in this charity are commendable.

Commissioner Hyderabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Hyder expressed this while addressing the seminar on the World Blood Donation Day at Regional Blood Center here Friday. He further said that there was a need to create awareness among the youth who were afraid of donating blood as there was no risk to the health of the blood donor. We have to think that in case of an accident or emergency we may also need blood, he said.

District Health Officer Dr. Asdullah Dahri, Medical Superintendent Civil Hospital Dr. Yar Muhammad Jamali, Administrator of Regional Blood Center Dr. Khadim Hussain Memon and General Secretary of Thalassemia Patient Welfare Society Dr. Muhammad Sadiq Sayah also addressed the ceremony.

During the ceremony, shields and certificates were distributed among the volunteers who donated blood and the volunteers who organized the camp to collect the donated blood.

Later, the Commissioner inspected the blood center.

