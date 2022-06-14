UrduPoint.com

World Blood Donor Day Celebrated

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2022 | 04:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Hamza Foundation Welfare Hospital arranged an awareness walk in connection with the World Blood Donor Day on Tuesday.

The event among others was attended by medical professionals, social workers and civil society members.

On the occasion, speakers stressed to save lives of patients suffering from various blood related disorders and provide them help to combat their disease.

They also highlighted the need for creating awareness among people about thalassemia and said that organization working for the welfare of patients should be supported.

