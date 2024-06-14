Open Menu

World Blood Donor Day Observed In Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) World Blood Donor Day was observed here on Friday to create public awareness of blood donation.

The theme of this year’s, World Blood Donor Day theme is "20 years of celebrating giving: thank you, blood donors".

The objective of the day was to thank blood donors for their life-saving gift of blood and highlight the dimension of sharing and connection between blood donors and patients.

According to the head of the Sukkur Blood and Drugs Hospital, Dr Naeem, an adult male could donate every three months while an adult female could donate three times a year.

He urged people to donate blood to help the constant supply of healthy blood for humanity.

