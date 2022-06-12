UrduPoint.com

World Blood Donor Day To Be Marked On June 14

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2022 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :World Blood Donor Day will be marked on June 14 (Tuesday) to raise awareness about the importance of blood donation for saving human life and thank the donors worldwide giving blood in this regard.

Events including football matches, concerts and mobile blood donation clinics will be held around the world on June 14 to mark the Day.

In 2011, the World Health Organization (WHO) called upon communities worldwide to symbolically "paint the world red" by coloring, covering or lighting monuments and landmarks.

Despite having around 92 million yearly blood donations worldwide, safe blood is constantly on high demand, especially in developing countries.

World Blood Donor Day falls on the birthday of Karl Landsteiner (June 14, 1868), who created the ABO blood group system, which is still used today to ensure the safety of blood transfusions.

