World Blood Donors day observed in Abbottabad

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2023 | 08:37 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :World Blood Donor Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at the Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Thalassemia Day Care Center in Abbottabad.

Chairperson of Pathology Dr. Romana Arshad while speaking on the occasion said that 14th June is celebrated every year as a day to recognize blood donors, the shortage of blood donors is increasing worldwide, and through blood donation, we can save precious human lives.

She further emphasized that children with thalassemia and other diseases often require blood transfusions, all of us need to come forward and donate blood to keep humanity alive.

Chairperson Pathology said that serving humanity is a sacred profession and we should support and encourage those who are engaged in this work. In addition, she appreciated the dedicated work of doctors and nurses who efficiently performed their duties at the Thalassemia Day Care Center in Abbottabad.

A cake-cutting ceremony was also organized on the occasion and cake was distributed amongst the thalassemia-affected children which brought joy to their faces.

