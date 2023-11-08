World Bodybuilding Championship; 15-member Squad Leaves For South Korea
Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2023 | 03:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) A 15-member Pakistani squad left for South Korea to participate in the World Bodybuilding
Championship.
International Gold Medalist Rae Habibur Rehman is also part of the squad
as a player and officials which is an honour for the district.
Zahoor Rajpoot, coach, and Secretary Pakistan Body Building Association Suhail Anwar
were also accompanied with the squad as officials.