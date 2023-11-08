World Bodybuilding Championship; 15-member squad leaves for South Korea

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) A 15-member Pakistani squad left for South Korea to participate in the World Bodybuilding

Championship.

International Gold Medalist Rae Habibur Rehman is also part of the squad

as a player and officials which is an honour for the district.

Zahoor Rajpoot, coach, and Secretary Pakistan Body Building Association Suhail Anwar

were also accompanied with the squad as officials.