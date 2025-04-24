World Book And Copyright Day Observed At Islamia University
Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2025 | 04:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB), through a collaborative effort between its Department of Information Management and the Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan library, marked World Book and Copyright Day with a vibrant celebration that emphasised the importance of reading, knowledge-sharing, and sustainable development.
The event, organised annually on April 23 in alignment with UNESCO’s global initiative, brought together students, faculty, librarians, and book lovers in a collective effort to highlight the transformative power of books. The celebrations began with an awareness walk from the university’s main auditorium. Participants held banners and placards, underscoring the role of books as bridges between generations, cultures, and ideas.
Following the walk, the university hosted a webinar titled “Knowledge Economy for Sustainable Development”, featuring a panel of distinguished national and international scholars. The session explored the critical role of intellectual capital in driving growth in the digital era. In her welcome address, Prof. Dr. Rubina Bhatti, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, emphasised that books are more than repositories of information—they are tools for social change, innovation, and sustainable progress. She advocated for keeping reading and critical thinking central to education in the age of rapid technological advancement.
Prof. Dr. Shahid Soroya, Director General of the Pakistan Institute of Education, delivered keynote address on educational policy and the future of learning. He highlighted the urgent need for integrated strategies that blend traditional and digital learning, ensuring equitable access to knowledge and promoting lifelong education as a cornerstone of sustainable development.
Adding an international perspective, Prof. Dr. Naresh Agarwal of Simmons University, USA, presented a thought-provoking session on “Unlocking Knowledge in the Process of Writing Books". He discussed how authorship transforms individual insights into global intellectual capital, reinforcing the value of scholarly writing and research.
The webinar was moderated by Prof. Dr. Salman Bin Naeem, Chairman of the Department of Information Management, who reiterated the university’s commitment to advancing literacy, research, and intellectual dialogue. He thanked participants and speakers for their engagement, affirming that informed societies are built on the foundations of books and knowledge.
The celebration at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur underscored its mission to foster a reading culture and intellectual curiosity, while reinforcing the role of books in shaping a knowledgeable and progressive society in the digital age.
