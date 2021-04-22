World Book and Copyright Day tomorrow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The World Book and Copyright day will be observed on April 23 across the world including Pakistan to pay a worldwide tribute to books and authors and encourage people to discover the pleasure of reading.

The World Book and Copyright day to marks the anniversary of the birth or death of a range of well-known writers, including Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra, Maurice Druon, Inca Garcilaso de la Vega, Haldor Kiljan Laxness, Manuel Mej�a Vallejo, Vladimir Nabokov, Josep Pla and William Shakespeare.

It is hoped that this will lead to the renewed respect for those who have made irreplaceable contributions to social and cultural progress.

In some years, the UNESCO prize for Children's and Young People's Literature in the Service of Tolerance is awarded. It is also hoped that World Book and Copyright Day will increase people's understanding and adherence to copyright laws and other measures to protect intellectual copyright.

For this reason, UNESCO's General Conference chose this date to pay tribute to books, the authors who wrote them, and the copyright laws that protect them.

People of all ages take the time to appreciate books and their authors on World Book and Copyright Day.

A range of activities to promote reading and the cultural aspects of books are held all over the world.

Many of these emphasize international cooperation or friendships between countries.

The date was chosen because April 23 marks the anniversary of the birth or death of a range of internationally renowned writers and because of the Catalan traditions surrounding this day. In Catalonia, a region of Spain, April 23 is known as La Diada de Sant Jordi (St George's Day) and it is traditional for sweethearts to exchange books and roses. World Book and Copyright Day has been held annually since 1995.