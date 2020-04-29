World Book Copyright day observed at Islamia University

Department of Library and Information Science, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has organized an online celebration of World Book and Copyright Day. It is a yearly event organized on 23rd April by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), to promote reading, publishing, and copyright

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Department of library and Information Science, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has organized an online celebration of World Book and Copyright Day.

It is a yearly event organized on 23rd April by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), to promote reading, publishing, and copyright. The main objective of celebrating World Book and Copyright Day at IUB was to motivate students, faculty members, and the general public to discover the pleasures of books, promoting reading culture in the society, and floating awareness about the protection of intellectual property through copyright.

Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob through his video message highlighted the significance of books and readings in the development and progress of knowledge society. He said that 'readers are leaders'.

Books not only increase our knowledge but also play an important role in personality development. The need of the hour is to promote books and libraries. The Vice-Chancellor advised students to adopt reading habits by promoting book culture.

On this occasion, The Islamia University of Bahawalpur issued a short video comprising messages of distinguished personalities. The President of International Federation of Library Association (IFLA), Prof.

Dr Christine Mackenzie, in her message, paid a world-wide tribute to books and the authors and encourage everyone to discover the excitement of reading and to gain a renewed respect for the extraordinary contribution of those who are at the social and cultural progress of humanity.

Reading gives us access to other worlds, other experiences, and other people's minds, it transports us and inspires us. Reading is one of life's great pleasures, she added. Prof. Raza Ali Abidi a renowned scholar and writer, through his message, acknowledged those authors who record their life experiences and knowledge on books to transform it into the coming generations.

Books are the main source of information and introduce us to the new world. Book reading increases our knowledge and wisdom. He said, the society is not fully aware of the copyrights, there is a need to promote awareness in the society about copyrights.

Prof. Dr Rubina Bhatti, Chairperson, Department of Library and Information Science, highlighted the significance of books and reading for the development of innovative societies. She stressed on encouraging a love of reading in young people of all ages for the enhancement of their creative abilities.

Books are always considered a reliable and authentic source for information and knowledge. Reading not only helps us identify the difference between fake news and the facts, but also enable us to protect others from consuming fake news or misinformation.

In the current Covid-19 lockdown, books are the best companion as through reading we can open ourselves to others despite the distance, she added.