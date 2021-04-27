World Book Day observed at Islamia University

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The Department of library and Information Science, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur celebrated and highlighted the importance of World Book Day and Copyright Day to motivate the students, faculty members and society for promoting reading culture.

Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob, in his special message, highlighted that Allah almighty also sent His message to mankind in the form of various religious books for the guidance of human beings.

He mentioned that through reading books we can activate our creative and problem-solving skills.

He suggested that students should access and read books through various technological channels to get knowledge and share it through research for the betterment of society.

Dr Joanna Richardson, a Scholarly Communication consultant, Australia, said that books provide wonderful discovery on any topic, as reading a book is a very fantastic journey. The president of the International Federation of Library Association, (IFLA) Dr Christine Mackenzie discussed the role of libraries to connect people with books and information.

We can explore history and culture by reading books and know about the experiences of other people.

Professor Dr Jesus Lau of the University of Veracruzana Mexico also enumerated several benefits that we can obtain through reading books, he said that "Reading books is a mental exercise and it also reduces stress and increases the sense of happiness".

Prof. Dr Rubina Bhatti, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences said that books reading promote creativity, critical thinking, problem-solving and personality grooming of individuals.

She suggested that parents should develop reading habits among their children at the very basic level by promoting reading culture at their home. Teachers need to encourage students by organizing book club and book societies. Libraries should organize seminars and book discussions clubs by inviting renowned scholars for promoting reading culture.