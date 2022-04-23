World Book Day observed at IUB

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2022 | 05:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) here on Saturday observed World Book and Copyright Day. In this regard, an awareness walk was carried out from the Department of Library and Information Science to the Vice-Chancellor Secretariat.

Addressing the participants on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob (T.I) highlighted the important role of book reading to acquire information and knowledge. He asserted that books were a great source to create a link between the past and the future, a bridge between generations and across cultures. It also enlightens our minds and boosts our knowledge, he expressed.

Prof. Dr. Rubina Bhatti, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences shed light on the importance of celebrating World Book and Copyright Day in this current era.

She highlighted the need to promote the book reading culture in our society for development and creativity. She also urged that parents should play an effective role in promoting the reading habits among the children.

Prof. Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha, Chairman, Department of Social Work, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem, Chairman, Department of Applied Psychology, Dr. Abid Rasheed Gill, Head, Department of Economics, Dr. Samar Fahad, Director Enabling Center, Dr. Shahzad Karim, Librarian, faculty members of the Faculty of Social Sciences, library professionals, and a huge number of students participated in the awareness walk by holding different play cards to highlight the importance of "Book Reading" and "Promoting Book Culture".

