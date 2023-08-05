Open Menu

World Breastfeeding Week Observed In Shaheed Benazirabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2023 | 08:34 PM

World Breastfeeding Week observed in Shaheed Benazirabad

Global Breastfeeding Week is being observed by the Department of Health Shaheed Benazirabad in cooperation with UNICEF and Agha Khan University. In this regard, an awareness seminar was arranged at Peoples Medical College Hospital

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Global Breastfeeding Week is being observed by the Department of Health Shaheed Benazirabad in cooperation with UNICEF and Agha Khan University. In this regard, an awareness seminar was arranged at Peoples Medical College Hospital.

Addressing the seminar District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri, Divisional Deputy Director Health Services Dr Allah Bux Rajpar, Dr Ameena Brohi, Coordinator Agha Khan University Pir Taj Muhammad Rashdi and others said that Global Breastfeeding program is being observed at Shaheed Benazirabad, which aims at creating awareness about highlighting the importance of breastfeeding to children for essentially six months in order to keep the child healthy.

Speakers said that children fed by breast below six months have different diseases. Speakers said that in order to create awareness about breastfeeding among mothers, awareness sessions and seminars are being organized. They said that more than 500 awareness sessions have been organized at the Union Council level with the coordination of Lady Health Workers and other staff.

The seminar was also attended by officials of the health department and Lady Health Workers.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed

Recent Stories

PPP always faced courts, no one is above law: Shar ..

PPP always faced courts, no one is above law: Sharjeel Inam Memon

2 minutes ago
 Approval of 7th digital census to fortify federati ..

Approval of 7th digital census to fortify federation: PM

2 minutes ago
 Pak tennis star Ushna honoured with ITF Billie Jea ..

Pak tennis star Ushna honoured with ITF Billie Jean King Cup award

4 minutes ago
 Punjab governor condemns Indian atrocities against ..

Punjab governor condemns Indian atrocities against Kashmiris

41 minutes ago
 Police arrested 2 outlaws

Police arrested 2 outlaws

41 minutes ago
 Awn briefs D-8 ministerial meeting on Pakistan eff ..

Awn briefs D-8 ministerial meeting on Pakistan efforts to promote tourism

41 minutes ago
CCI unanimously approves 7th digital census, Pakis ..

CCI unanimously approves 7th digital census, Pakistan's population rises to 241. ..

41 minutes ago
 Swedish Foreign Minister Says Plans to Pay Close A ..

Swedish Foreign Minister Says Plans to Pay Close Attention to Ties With Muslim C ..

51 minutes ago
 BISP payments to be made more transparent through ..

BISP payments to be made more transparent through bank accounts: Kundi

45 minutes ago
 Malawi wants to promote bilateral trade with Pakis ..

Malawi wants to promote bilateral trade with Pakistan; envoy

45 minutes ago
 During her participation in UNSC meeting, Noura Al ..

During her participation in UNSC meeting, Noura Al Kaabi discusses enhancing bil ..

2 hours ago
 realme Celebrates its 5th Anniversary with a “Le ..

Realme Celebrates its 5th Anniversary with a “Leap Up” Spirit

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan