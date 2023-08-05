World Breastfeeding Week observed in Shaheed Benazirabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Global Breastfeeding Week is being observed by the Department of Health Shaheed Benazirabad in cooperation with UNICEF and Agha Khan University. In this regard, an awareness seminar was arranged at Peoples Medical College Hospital

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Global Breastfeeding Week is being observed by the Department of Health Shaheed Benazirabad in cooperation with UNICEF and Agha Khan University. In this regard, an awareness seminar was arranged at Peoples Medical College Hospital.

Addressing the seminar District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri, Divisional Deputy Director Health Services Dr Allah Bux Rajpar, Dr Ameena Brohi, Coordinator Agha Khan University Pir Taj Muhammad Rashdi and others said that Global Breastfeeding program is being observed at Shaheed Benazirabad, which aims at creating awareness about highlighting the importance of breastfeeding to children for essentially six months in order to keep the child healthy.

Speakers said that children fed by breast below six months have different diseases. Speakers said that in order to create awareness about breastfeeding among mothers, awareness sessions and seminars are being organized. They said that more than 500 awareness sessions have been organized at the Union Council level with the coordination of Lady Health Workers and other staff.

The seminar was also attended by officials of the health department and Lady Health Workers.