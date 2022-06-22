UrduPoint.com

World Camel Day Observed At University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2022 | 10:36 PM

World Camel Day observed at University of Agriculture Faisalabad

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) observed World Camel Day by arranging camel contests and seminar here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) observed World Camel Day by arranging camel contests and seminar here on Wednesday.

In the national camel weight contest, camels of Farrukh Ejaz from Gujranwala bagged first and second positions with 1,417 and 1,361 kilogram weight respectively while camel of Babar Malik stood third with 1280 kilogram weight.

Similarly, in the camel beauty contest, Hunain's camel grabbed first position whereas camels of Farrukh Ejaz and Malik Babar were declared second and third respectively.

Earlier, addressing camel day seminar, Faculty of Animal Husbandry Dean Dr Qamar Bilal said that camels of different breeds had been brought at the UAF from all over the country in order to flourish camel farming and educate people about benefits of camel meat and milk.

He said that camel meat was low in fat and cholesterol, therefore, it could be used by the patients with high blood pressure and diabetes.

He said that June 22 was the hottest and longest day of the year. That's why it was chosen for World Camel Day because the camel was capable to live in difficult conditions amid hot weather.

Patron of International Goat & Bull Association Muhammad Ashraf stressed the need for adopting latest scientific standards for promoting best camel breeds. He also urged the scientists to make strenuous efforts so that camel farming could be promoted in the country.

Prof. Dr. Riaz Ahmed Virk, Ata Muhammad Gujjar, Dr Haroon Zaman and other notables also spoke.

Related Topics

Weather World Gujranwala June All From Best Weight Fat Blood University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Commissioner reviews arrangements to keep city cle ..

Commissioner reviews arrangements to keep city clean on Eidul Azha

2 minutes ago
 Rs1 mln distributed among 33 ICT Police investigat ..

Rs1 mln distributed among 33 ICT Police investigation officers

2 minutes ago
 UN says its agencies rushing to help Afghanistan f ..

UN says its agencies rushing to help Afghanistan following deadly quake

2 minutes ago
 LUMHS VC inaugurates "Anger Management Clinic"

LUMHS VC inaugurates "Anger Management Clinic"

2 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

56 minutes ago
 DC Sukkur visits protective embankments

DC Sukkur visits protective embankments

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.