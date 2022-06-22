World Camel Day observed at University of Agriculture Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) observed World Camel Day by arranging camel contests and seminar here on Wednesday.

In the national camel weight contest, camels of Farrukh Ejaz from Gujranwala bagged first and second positions with 1,417 and 1,361 kilogram weight respectively while camel of Babar Malik stood third with 1280 kilogram weight.

Similarly, in the camel beauty contest, Hunain's camel grabbed first position whereas camels of Farrukh Ejaz and Malik Babar were declared second and third respectively.

Earlier, addressing camel day seminar, Faculty of Animal Husbandry Dean Dr Qamar Bilal said that camels of different breeds had been brought at the UAF from all over the country in order to flourish camel farming and educate people about benefits of camel meat and milk.

He said that camel meat was low in fat and cholesterol, therefore, it could be used by the patients with high blood pressure and diabetes.

He said that June 22 was the hottest and longest day of the year. That's why it was chosen for World Camel Day because the camel was capable to live in difficult conditions amid hot weather.

Patron of International Goat & Bull Association Muhammad Ashraf stressed the need for adopting latest scientific standards for promoting best camel breeds. He also urged the scientists to make strenuous efforts so that camel farming could be promoted in the country.

Prof. Dr. Riaz Ahmed Virk, Ata Muhammad Gujjar, Dr Haroon Zaman and other notables also spoke.