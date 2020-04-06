UrduPoint.com
World Can Face Food Shortage Due To Corona Virus Pandemic: Minister Dr Akhtar

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 03:20 PM

World can face food shortage due to corona virus pandemic: Minister Dr Akhtar

Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said that world could face food scarcity due to corona virus pandemic and the incumbent government could enhance wheat procurement target for ongoing year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said that world could face food scarcity due to corona virus pandemic and the incumbent government could enhance wheat procurement target for ongoing year .

He said this while chairing a meeting to review wheat procurement at Circuit House here on Monday. The meeting was participated by Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information Nadeem Qureshi , MPA Saleem Labar, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak, ADC Tayyab Khan, DFC Malik Mumtaz and other officials concerned.

The purchase is open and government wished to purchase even last golden grain from the farmers. The government is also making a policy to prevent feed mills and flour mills not to purchase more than their due requirement. This year, the Sindh government would also purchase wheat. The provincial minister added that the government would not tolerate any corruption in wheat purchase.

Provincial parliamentary secretary Nadeem Qureshi also stated that the artificial crisis of atta had ended in the province. The government would not allow hoarders to create artificial shortage of atta. Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak remarked that all standard operating procedures (SOPs) would be followed at Wheat Procurement Centres during the campaign.

The arrangements for washing of hands, use of sanitizers and other precautionary measures have been finalized. Similarly, they also evolved strategy to procure more wheat in case government enhances targets.

MPA Saleem Labar also spoke and stated that MPAs concerned would also monitored wheat purchase campaign. ADC Tayyab Khan told , 17 centers have been established for wheat purchase. The government has set initial target of 189,814 tonnes for district Multan. DFC Malik Muhammad stated that Rs.9 would be given on unloading of one bag of 100kg while it would be Rs 4.50 for 50kg bag.

