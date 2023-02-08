World Cancer Day marked at Isra University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :The World Cancer Day was observed here at Isra University on Wednesday. This year's theme was 'Closing The Care Gap for Cancer Patients.' Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Nazir Ashraf Laghari also led the walk along with Senior faculty members and a large number of students. A seminar was also organised in connection with the World Cancer Day.

The vice chancellor said that cancer was spreading rapidly all over the world. He said that a large number of people were unaware of the symptoms of cancer and how it could be prevented.

Prof. Dr Naeem Ahmed Laghari, Head of Oncology Department, spoke about the Breast Cancer Clinic which was already functional here and providing preventive care to patients.

"The treatment for head and neck cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, and skin cancer is also available at Isra University Hospital", he added.

Prof. Dr Abdul Sattar Memon, CED, stressed the prevention of cancer by surgery, saying "now cancer pain can be managed." Prof. Dr Hussain Bux Kolachi highlighted the plight of cancer patients who were trapped in the flood areas of Sindh.

He further said that the prevalence of cancer was 115 patients per hundred thousand population, as per UICC data.