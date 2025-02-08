World Cancer Day observed at KTH

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) The Oncology Department at Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), Peshawar, on Saturday, marked World Cancer Day with a special event highlighting the importance of patient-centered care.

This year’s theme, "United by Unique," emphasized by the World Health Organization (WHO), underscores the uniqueness of each cancer patient’s journey and the need for tailored treatment approaches.

Established in February 2022, the Oncology Department at KTH has made remarkable progress in just three years.

The department has provided outpatient services to over 15,000 patients and admitted more than 2,000 for specialized care. Additionally, more than 5,000 chemotherapy sessions have been administered free of cost, ensuring access to essential cancer treatments for financially struggling patients.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Muhammad Tariq, Head of the Oncology Department, highlighted the department’s achievements. “KTH Oncology is the only postgraduate training center in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) dedicated to preparing future oncologists and cancer specialists. We serve as a major referral center for both haematological and solid organ malignancies,” he said.

Dr.

Tariq further noted that KTH Oncology has been a pioneer in introducing modern cancer treatments, including immunotherapy and targeted therapies.

The department is actively engaged in research, with four ongoing clinical trials, and has gained international recognition, with Dr. Tariq himself receiving four international travel grants for his contributions to oncology research.

A key aspect of the department’s work has been the emphasis on multidisciplinary collaboration. Since its inception, KTH Oncology has conducted 185 multidisciplinary tumour board meetings, the highest number in KP, to ensure comprehensive and evidence-based cancer care.

While celebrating these achievements, Dr. Tariq urged the government to extend the Sehat Card program to the Oncology Department at KTH.

“The financial burden of cancer treatment is overwhelming for many patients. Inclusion of oncology services in the Sehat Card program would be a significant step toward ensuring equitable healthcare access for all,” he emphasized.

World Cancer Day at KTH served as a reminder of the ongoing battle against cancer and the need for continued support, research, and policy reforms to enhance patient care in the region.