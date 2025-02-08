World Cancer Day Observed At KTH
Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2025 | 01:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) The Oncology Department at Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), Peshawar, on Saturday, marked World Cancer Day with a special event highlighting the importance of patient-centered care.
This year’s theme, "United by Unique," emphasized by the World Health Organization (WHO), underscores the uniqueness of each cancer patient’s journey and the need for tailored treatment approaches.
Established in February 2022, the Oncology Department at KTH has made remarkable progress in just three years.
The department has provided outpatient services to over 15,000 patients and admitted more than 2,000 for specialized care. Additionally, more than 5,000 chemotherapy sessions have been administered free of cost, ensuring access to essential cancer treatments for financially struggling patients.
Speaking at the event, Dr. Muhammad Tariq, Head of the Oncology Department, highlighted the department’s achievements. “KTH Oncology is the only postgraduate training center in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) dedicated to preparing future oncologists and cancer specialists. We serve as a major referral center for both haematological and solid organ malignancies,” he said.
Dr.
Tariq further noted that KTH Oncology has been a pioneer in introducing modern cancer treatments, including immunotherapy and targeted therapies.
The department is actively engaged in research, with four ongoing clinical trials, and has gained international recognition, with Dr. Tariq himself receiving four international travel grants for his contributions to oncology research.
A key aspect of the department’s work has been the emphasis on multidisciplinary collaboration. Since its inception, KTH Oncology has conducted 185 multidisciplinary tumour board meetings, the highest number in KP, to ensure comprehensive and evidence-based cancer care.
While celebrating these achievements, Dr. Tariq urged the government to extend the Sehat Card program to the Oncology Department at KTH.
“The financial burden of cancer treatment is overwhelming for many patients. Inclusion of oncology services in the Sehat Card program would be a significant step toward ensuring equitable healthcare access for all,” he emphasized.
World Cancer Day at KTH served as a reminder of the ongoing battle against cancer and the need for continued support, research, and policy reforms to enhance patient care in the region.
Recent Stories
ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan among those facing US sanctions imposed by Trump
Pakistan meets major IMF conditions in first six months of current fiscal year
China boosts cross-border trade in 2024 with smart ports
Lawyers end three-day sit-in in Hyderabad over case dispute
Al-Azhar condemns Örebro massacre in Sweden
Korean airlines' fleet tops 400, setting record high
Missing commuter plane found crashed on Alaska sea ice, authorities say
UAE Floating Hospital admitted 30 Palestinian patients since start of ceasefire
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2025
Ministry of Finance announces issuance of cabinet decision on introduction of to ..
Fujairah Crown Prince's son honours winners at Mountain Shooting Championship 20 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2 cops martyred in attack on Bannu police check post6 minutes ago
-
World Cancer Day observed at KTH6 minutes ago
-
ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan among those facing US sanctions imposed by Trump8 minutes ago
-
DPM/Dar chairs CCIGCT meeting1 hour ago
-
Lawyers end three-day sit-in in Hyderabad over case dispute2 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist crushed by speedy car driver in Karachi2 hours ago
-
Security Forces killed Afghan national involved in terrorism inside Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Mehbooba Mufti, Iltija Mufti placed under house arrest in IIOJK2 hours ago
-
President departs to Pakistan after concluding China’s visit2 hours ago
-
Qalam Karwan hosts Insightful online meeting on Sufism12 hours ago
-
ECP slams Pattan for "coordinated effort" to discredit national institutions12 hours ago
-
CM leading environmental improvements, initiating climate negotiations with neighboring countries: M ..12 hours ago