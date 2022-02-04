World Cancer Day Observed in all Atomic Energy Cancer Hospitals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) observed World Cancer Day on Friday in all its cancer hospitals under the theme "Close the Care Gap".

World Cancer Day is observed globally on 4th of February to aware the public about the growing spread of cancer disease, its symptoms and its preventive measures. Pakistan is also facing the spread of this deadly disease.

Like every year, the day was observed in all PAEC cancer hospitals.

Every year, like all other 18 Atomic Energy Cancer Hospitals, NORI organizes cancer awareness programs for health care professionals as well as the general public.

This year, due to COVID-19, participation was restricted to employees of NORI hospital and Surgeons from Twin cities.

A small walk was also arranged in this regard to ameliorate myths and misconceptions about cancer and its treatment.

Poster competition was also held amongst postgraduate residents of Oncology Department NORI.

Likewise in other Atomic Energy Cancer Hospitals in other cities of the country, activities were held to observe Cancer day.

But due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the scope of the activities were limited avoiding large gatherings according to the NCOC's Covid SoPs.