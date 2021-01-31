UrduPoint.com
World Cancer Day To Be Observed On Feb 4

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 06:40 PM

World cancer day to be observed on Feb 4

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the globe International day of Cancer to be observed also in Pakistan on February 4.

According to details, World Cancer day was being observed every year under various themes by the World Health organization (WHO), International Agency for research on Cancer (IARC), Union for International Cancer Control (UICC).

This year world cancer day would be observed under the theme ,I am and I will be,set for the period of 3 years (2019-2021). According to a report of WHO as many as 18 million people were suffering from fatal cancer disease across the world and about 9 million cancer patients lost their lives while battling with disease last year.

One in six deaths is due to Cancer on International level while 70% deaths are related to the lower-middle Income economies.

According to report there are scores of cancer type across the world but Bladder Cancer,Breast Cancer,Colon and rectal Cancer,Endometrial Cancer,Kidney Cancer, Leukemia,liver cancer, lung cancer,mouth cancer,pancreatic cancer,Melanoma,Prostate Cancer, Thyroid Cancer are very common.

More Stories From Pakistan

