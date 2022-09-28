UrduPoint.com

Published September 28, 2022

World cannot save the planet unless US, China work together: Bilawal Bhutto

The Foreign Minister while speaking at Woodrow Wilson Centre has said that it is time for multilateralism.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 28th, 2022) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Wednesday that the world cannot save the planet unless US and China work together.

Bilawal Bhutto stated that it is time for multilateralism.

He expressed these words at Woodrow Wilson Centre on Wednesday.

The foreign minister while responding another question about appointment of the next army chief said the Prime Minister of Pakistan the authority to appoint an army chief. He stated that all institutions in Pakistan are independent.

While answering another question, Bilawal said India did not offer Pakistan any help in connection with flood relief, nor did Pakistan expect it. However, he said, Islamabad sought constructive relations with its neighbours.

When asked that some sections of the media were reporting that “US schooled Pakistan” on maintaining ties with India and China, Bilawal dismissed the reports, saying “he (Blinken) is an incredible human being and can never talk in such tone”.

The foreign minister said that maintaining relations with India were difficult today than it was in 2010 as “Mr Modi is not Mr Manmohan Singh”.

About Afghanistan, the FM said that they wanted peace in the neighboring country as it suffered from war in Afghanistan.

He went on to say that democracy was better than military dictatorship in any form. "We believe in democratic traditions. And, we will not support undemocratic measures," he said.

He said a democratically-elected government believes in the freedom of the media.

Blinken had said that he also urged their colleagues to engage China on some of the important issues of debt relief and restructuring so that Pakistan could more quickly recover from the floods.

