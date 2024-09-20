World Challenges Can Be Solved In Light Of Holy Prophet's Teachings: Khalid Maqbool
Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2024 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister of Education and Professional Training Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said that all the current challenges being faced by the world can be solved in light of the character and teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).
Speaking at the opening ceremony of the National Seerat Festival organized by National Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen Wa Khatam-ul-Nabiyeen Authority here on Friday at the National Skills University, the Federal Minister said that we should talk more about the subject of Seerat-ul-Nabi (PBUH) so that the people can learn about the education of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
He said that Allah sent the first verses of Quran regarding Iqra (reading) which showed the importance of knowledge and education in Islam. He said that love of the Prophet (PBUH) is a promise to follow his teachings.
Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that organizing such events is a matter of great happiness. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that now the religion (Islam) has been completed, and we should only thanks to the beloved Messenger of Allah.
He said that there is no need for us to look the other way in the presence of the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad PBUH.
Federal Minister of Education Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that the finality of the Holy Prophet-hood is a principle that cannot be questioned. No Muslim can ever compromise on the finality of Prophet-hood.
He urged the Muslim Ummah that we should prepare for the future so that we are not left behind in the modern era.
Chairman of Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen Authority, Khurshid Ahmad Nadeem said in his opening address that the aim of the conference is to achieve world peace in the light of the Seerah of Holy Prophet PBUH.
If the world wants peace, it must come to the life of Prophet Muhammad PBUH, he mentioned. Instead of wandering here and there for world peace, come towards the Seerat of Holy Prophet PBUH. He said that important topics such as the clash of civilizations have also been kept in this festival. For the solution of social problems, guidance should be taken from the life of Holy Prophet PBUH.
"What is happening in Gaza today is because of injustice. Countries like Israel come into existence in a brutal way then threaten to the world peace".
He said that with the support of the Ministry of Education, it was possible to organize the first ever Sirat-ul-Nabi conference in which National Book Foundation, PEIRA, Islamic Department of Allama Iqbal Open University, FDE, islam Research Council, Federal board, National Skills University and the role of other partners is commendable.
A large number of federal ministers, scholars and participants from different walks of life participated in the ceremony. It is worth mentioning here that this international festival, aimed at promoting Seerat-un-Nabi and its teachings, being hosted by the National Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority (NRKNA) at Skills University, Islamabad from "September 20th to 22nd, 2024"
A wide array of programs were being conducted during the three-day event, including the highly awaited "International Seerat Conference" and a "Seerat Ketab Mela" (Book Fair), which is showcasing a vast collection of Islamic literature, with a special focus on Seerat-un-Nabi and related themes.
During the Conference, the speakers highlighted the importance of such initiatives to further spread the message of peace, tolerance, and the true essence of Islam.
The festival is being participated by the scholars, researchers, and academicians from around the world, discussing and reflecting on the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
They noted that the event is an opportunity for the youth to engage with the rich legacy of Islamic thought and to cultivate an understanding of the Prophet’s (PBUH) message of mercy and compassion.
The festival is open to the public, with attendees encouraged to participate in the diverse array of programs planned. With Seerat book fairs, exhibitions, panel discussions, and academic sessions, the festival promises to be an enriching experience for all.
More Stories From Pakistan
