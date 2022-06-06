World Child Labour day on June 13

The World day against Child Labour will be observed in Sukkur on June 13 with a renewed pledge to make all-out efforts to control the child labour

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :The World day against Child Labour will be observed in Sukkur on June 13 with a renewed pledge to make all-out efforts to control the child labour.

Besides programmes, including speeches, tableaus and songs, to highlight the plight of children seminar and a walk have been chalk out on the occasion.

A number of NGOs will organize the seminar in which children, parents of working children, teachers, civil society representatives, trade unions and employers will participate.