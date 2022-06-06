UrduPoint.com

World Child Labour Day On June 13

Published June 06, 2022

World Child Labour day on June 13

The World day against Child Labour will be observed in Sukkur on June 13 with a renewed pledge to make all-out efforts to control the child labour

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :The World day against Child Labour will be observed in Sukkur on June 13 with a renewed pledge to make all-out efforts to control the child labour.

Besides programmes, including speeches, tableaus and songs, to highlight the plight of children seminar and a walk have been chalk out on the occasion.

A number of NGOs will organize the seminar in which children, parents of working children, teachers, civil society representatives, trade unions and employers will participate.

