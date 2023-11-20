World Children Day being observed today amid killings of thousands in Gaza  

,

Despite that this year's theme is "For Every Child, Every Right", thousands of children are being killed by Israeli forces on daily basis in Gaza.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 20th, 2023) Like other parts of the word, World Children Day is being observed today in Pakistan.

This year's theme is "For Every Child, Every Right".

The day is being observed while thousands of children are being killed on daily basis in Gaza by the Israeli forces.

The theme is reminder of the world community's collective responsibility to ensure the well-being and rights of every child, regardless of their circumstances.

Governments and non-governmental organizations and communities will hold several ceremonies, highlighting unique needs of children and work towards protecting their rights.

In his message on the occasion, President Dr. Arif Alvi called upon the relevant government departments, the civil society and the UN Agencies to come together and play their constructive role in the national effort to improve the lives of children in Pakistan.

The President said Pakistan has a clear vision of investing in children. We believe that social justice and equality are the cornerstones on which the structure of a healthy society is built.

He said this needs a committed societal response, and the communities and families need to play their role in this noble cause, particularly for the future of our nation.

In his message on this day, Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf has stressed on significance of child rights. He said that the Parliament has always vigorously worked for welfare and well-being of children.

The Speaker National Assembly said that the Parliament has achieved many milestones regarding effective legislation for child welfare and child safety.