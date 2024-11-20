Open Menu

World Children Day Observed

Sumaira FH Published November 20, 2024 | 06:51 PM

World Children Day observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Like other parts of the world, the World Children's Day was observed here on Wednesday.

The theme for Universal Children’s Day 2024 is "For every child, every right."

It also aims to take steps towards children’s welfare and protect vulnerable children.

The day inspires everyone to advocate, promote, and celebrate children’s rights, and indulge in dialogues and actions that will build a better world for children.

The day aims to raise global awareness about the rights of children as outlined in the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, which was adopted on November 20, 1989.

It highlights the need for governments, communities, and individuals to uphold and protect children’s rights, including their right to education, healthcare, and protection from harm.

It is a day that reminds the world to observe children's rights, as well as benefit these children directly. Since it was founded in 1954 by the United Nations, it aims to foster international cooperation, concern about children's problems, and promotion of their rights.

Universal Children’s Day is celebrated every year on November 20 to raise awareness of children’s rights, education and healthcare throughout the world.

Universal Children’s Day encourages individuals, organizations, and governments to indulge in dialogue and take action towards improving the lives of children, ensuring that their rights are respected and their voices are heard.

Mothers and fathers, teachers, nurses and doctors, government leaders and civil society activists, religious and community elders, corporate moguls and media professionals, as well as children themselves, can play an important part in making Universal Children’s Day relevant for their societies, communities, and nations.  

Universal Children’s Day provides an opportunity to celebrate the progress made in improving the lives of children around the world while also highlighting the ongoing challenges and areas where more work is needed.

Related Topics

World United Nations Education Civil Society Progress November Media From Government

Recent Stories

LHC rejects plea seeking bail for Imran Khan in al ..

LHC rejects plea seeking bail for Imran Khan in all cases

1 hour ago
 Shoaib Akhtar still hopeful about India's visit to ..

Shoaib Akhtar still hopeful about India's visit to Pakistan for ICC Champions Tr ..

2 hours ago
 Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC grants him bail i ..

Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC grants him bail in Toshakhana case II

2 hours ago
 World leaders urged to tackle water and climate cr ..

World leaders urged to tackle water and climate crises; Pakistani entrepreneur i ..

4 hours ago
 20th Anniversary Celebration of Pakistan Business ..

20th Anniversary Celebration of Pakistan Business Professional Council Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed ..

12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed in brazen attack on Bannu Che ..

4 hours ago
Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beg ..

Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beggars going to KSA

6 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 poi ..

PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points

7 hours ago
 Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

7 hours ago
 A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s ..

A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan