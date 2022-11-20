(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :World Children's Day is being observed today (Sunday) to improve children's welfare worldwide.

This year's theme of the day is, "Inclusion, For Every Child." Meanwhile, the UN experts, in a joint statement, have called for intensified efforts to combat the persisting prevalence of violence, exploitation, abuse, trafficking, torture and harmful practices against children.

World Children's Day was first established in 1954 as Universal Children's Day and is celebrated on 20 November each year to promote international togetherness, and awareness among children worldwide, to improve children's welfare.

November 20th is an important date as it is the date in 1959 when the UN General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child.

It is also the date in 1989 when the UN General Assembly adopted the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Since 1990, World Children's Day also marks the anniversary of the date that the UN General Assembly adopted both the Declaration and the Convention on children's rights.