World Children’s Day Is Being Observed Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 03:39 PM

World Children’s Day is being observed today

Pakistan has expressed commitment to protect human rights of all children on World Children’s Day.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 20th, 2020) World Children’s Day was being observed on Friday to promote awareness about problems being faced by the children and improving their welfare.

The Day offers each of us an inspirational entry-point to promote children's rights and actions that will build a better world for children.

President Dr. Arif Alvi in his message on this occasion said Pakistan was committed to protect its children from all types of exploitation, exclusion and marginalization.

He said it was our obligation to protect our children and provide them access to development and participation opportunities without any discrimination.

In a statement on Friday on the occasion of World Children Day, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Pakistan has undertaken a range of institutional and legal measures to eliminate exploitation of children and their discrimination based on gender, religion and ethnicity.

He said we remain committed to eradicating the incidences of violence against children, child labour and forced marriages.

The spokesperson said the plight of children in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir should not be forgotten on this day. He said these children, living in one of the world's largest prison, deserve urgent attention of the international community, particularly the United Nations.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the over fifteen month long physical and digital siege with frequent incidences of house demolitions, arbitrary detentions and use of force including through pellet guns have traumatized children in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said the international community must be sensitive to the plight of oppressed children in the occupied territory and urge India to immediately stop its illegal and inhuman policies and practices that are in contravention of its own obligations under the Convention on the rights of Child.

