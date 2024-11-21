World Children's Day Marked At Khursheedabad Girls High School
Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2024 | 09:50 PM
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Khursheedabad Girls High School organized a special event to mark the World Children's Day, here on Thursday.
The program witnessed an impressive turnout, with representatives from the Health Department, civil society, local residents, and a large number of students.
The event aimed at educating children about their fundamental rights and raising awareness regarding issues crucial to their well-being. Attendees were briefed on key health initiatives, including polio vaccination and other measures to promote the physical and mental development of children.
Adding a cultural touch, the school’s students showcased patriotic performances and presented a series of vibrant tableaux, earning applause from the audience. The administration highlighted the importance of Children’s Day in promoting child welfare and ensuring their voices are heard.
This event reinforced the community's commitment to fostering a brighter and healthier future for its younger generation.
