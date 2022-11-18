(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Child Protection Officer Abbottabad Farzana Jadoon Friday said that children should be treated equally regardless of their color or race.

She expressed these views while addressing a daylong awareness seminar on World Children's Day. She further said that there were laws under the Child Protection Act with reference to any kind of violence, molestation, or cybercrime against children. She said that 6 months of imprisonment and a fine of 50,000 could be imposed on any kind of punishment given to the child in school.

In the case of violence by an individual, three years imprisonment and a fine up to one lakh rupees can be imposed and in case of child abuse under 53 CPA, 10 years imprisonment and a fine up to five lakh rupees would be imposed, adding she said.

Farzana Jadoon said that all members of society should play their role in the improvement and protection of children.

District education Officer male Malik Tanveer Awan expressed his views on the steps taken by the Education Department for the training and protection of children.

Other speakers also gave a detailed briefing on other facilities including legal support for children.

The Child Protection Officer also thanked the heads of all the departments participating in the seminar and the officers of the departments for cooperating for the rights and protection of children.