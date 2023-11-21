Open Menu

World Children's Day: Striving For A Healthier, Tobacco-free Future For Pakistani Children

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2023 | 05:30 PM

World Children's Day: striving for a healthier, tobacco-free future for Pakistani children

On the occasion of World Children's Day, the society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) underscored the pressing need to address the significant issue of tobacco consumption among children in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) On the occasion of World Children's Day, the society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) underscored the pressing need to address the significant issue of tobacco consumption among children in Pakistan.

In its press release, SPARC emphasized the immediate and comprehensive government intervention required to safeguard the health and well-being of the youth of our society.

Despite commendable progress in tobacco control efforts, the prevalence of tobacco use among children remains an alarming concern.

The government of Pakistan must take decisive action to stop this disease in order to fulfill its obligations both nationally and internationally.

Malik Imran Ahmed, Country Head of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids (CTFK), recommended the implementation of a substantial increase in tobacco taxes to dissuade tobacco consumption and generate resources for vital public health initiatives.

This proposed move aligns with the well-established recommendations of global health authorities such as the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Highlighting the economic burden of tobacco-related illnesses, Imran emphasized the introduction of a health levy on tobacco products. The funds generated from this levy should be directed toward healthcare initiatives and educational programs aimed at preventing tobacco use among children.

Dr. Khalil Ahmed Dogar, Program Manager at SPARC, called for the swift introduction of legislation to prohibit the sale and distribution of novel tobacco and nicotine products. These products, often designed with flavors and packaging that appeal to youth, pose a grave threat to the health of our children and must be eradicated from the market.

Dr. Dogar also addressed the role of social media as a prominent channel for the promotion and accessibility of these harmful products, particularly among the youth, calling for the prohibition of the sale and marketing of tobacco products on these platforms.

Regarding public awareness, Dr. Dogar urged the government to enforce an increase in the size of graphical health warnings on tobacco product packaging. Larger and more prominent warnings are crucial in educating both adults and children about the detrimental effects of tobacco consumption.

Both experts jointly underscored, "The impact of tobacco use on the health and well-being of children is a critical issue that demands urgent attention. By implementing these recommendations, we can create a safer and healthier environment for our youth, ensuring they grow up free from the devastating effects of tobacco."

Related Topics

Pakistan World World Bank Social Media Sale Progress Market From Government

Recent Stories

SDC to expedite computerization of pending land re ..

SDC to expedite computerization of pending land record: Khalid Iqbal

3 minutes ago
 14th NBP T20 Blind Cricket Trophy from Wednesday

14th NBP T20 Blind Cricket Trophy from Wednesday

4 minutes ago
 AIG police welfare visits Dera to hand over welfar ..

AIG police welfare visits Dera to hand over welfare cheque to police martyr's fa ..

3 minutes ago
 IHC reserves verdict on plea against Imran Khan’ ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea against Imran Khan’s jail trial in Cipher case

21 minutes ago
 Global markets stumble as traders await Fed minute ..

Global markets stumble as traders await Fed minutes

7 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 18 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 18 paisa against Dollar

7 minutes ago
South Korean President Yoon begins three-day UK st ..

South Korean President Yoon begins three-day UK state visit

7 minutes ago
 PIDE chief for attracting foreign investment inste ..

PIDE chief for attracting foreign investment instead of getting loans to improve ..

7 minutes ago
 COAS General Syed Asim Munir Witnesses Collective ..

COAS General Syed Asim Munir Witnesses Collective Training Exercise of Strike Co ..

2 hours ago
 Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal appointed as Bowling Coac ..

Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal appointed as Bowling Coaches for Men's National Team

2 hours ago
 Pakistan desires to maintain friendly relations wi ..

Pakistan desires to maintain friendly relations with all neighbouring countries: ..

3 hours ago
 Khawar Maneka accuses Imran Khan of ruining his 28 ..

Khawar Maneka accuses Imran Khan of ruining his 28-year marriage

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan