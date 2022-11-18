UrduPoint.com

World Children's Day To Be Celebrated On Nov 20

Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2022 | 02:30 PM

World Children's day to be celebrated on Nov 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :World Children's Day will be marked on November 20 (Sunday) across the globe including Pakistan to promote international togetherness and awareness among children worldwide.

UNICEF, the United Nations Children's Fund, promotes and coordinates this special day, which also works towards improving children's welfare.

The day promotes the welfare of and understanding between children.

The theme for this year's International Children's Day is, "Inclusion, for every child". This theme means that every child belonging to any society, community or nationality is entitled to equal rights.

It also emphasizes on the eradication of discrimination among children of various civilizations.

Many schools and other educational institutions make a special effort to inform children of their rights according to the Declaration of the Rights of the Child and the Convention on the Rights of the Child. Teachers stimulate their pupils to think about the differences between themselves and others and explain the idea of "rights".

