World Cities Day marked on 31 oct 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the globe, World Cities Day marked here on October 31 across the globe including Pakistan which aimed at to create awareness of the role of urbanization in global sustainable development and social inclusion.

World Cities Day highlighted the role of urbanization to provide the potential for new forms of social inclusion.

These included greater equality, access to services, and added diversity. This way cities could be designed to create opportunities, enable connection and interaction, and facilitate sustainable use of shared resources.

The resolution stressed the importance of cities and human settlements to be inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable. However, this was not always the case and, according to the UN, inequalities in cities have grown since 1980.

The largest cities were also where you often find the greatest differences between people.

Urbanization was defined as the gradual shift of population from rural to urban areas.

The process formed cities making them larger as more people come to work and live centrally.

United Nations Secretary General shared his message on this World Cities Day, we recognize the extraordinary contribution made by grassroots communities in our cities and towns.

The value of communities has been brought into sharp focus during the response to COVID-19.

Cities have borne the brunt of the pandemic.

Urban areas are already home to 55 per cent of the world's population, and that figure is expected to grow to 68 per cent by 2050.

Our rapidly urbanizing world must respond effectively to this pandemic and prepare for future infectious disease outbreaks.

With the pandemic often overwhelming public health and support services, communities have organized to keep their neighborhoods safe and functioning, engaging with local and national governments to support the official response.

We have seen neighbour shopping and cooking for the sick and elderly, residents cheering health workers, and local volunteer and faith-based groups supporting the vulnerable.

Communities are innovative, resilient and proactive.

They play a vital role in building economically, socially and environmentally sustainable cities.

Let us maintain this recognition of their value as we rebuild from the pandemic and engage in the Decade of Action for Sustainable Development, we have an opportunity to reset how we live and interact.

Local action is the key when urban communities are engaged in policy and decision making, and empowered with financial resources, the results are more inclusive and durable.

Let's put our communities at the heart of the cities of the future.