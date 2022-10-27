UrduPoint.com

World Cities Day To Be Marked On Oct 31

October 27, 2022

World Cities Day to be marked on Oct 31

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :World Cities Day will be marked on Oct 31 (Monday) across the globe including Pakistan with aim to create awareness of the role of urbanization in global sustainable development and social inclusion.

World Cities Day aims to highlight the role of urbanization to provide the potential for new forms of social inclusion. These include greater equality, access to services and added diversity. This way cities can be designed to create opportunities, enable connection and interaction to facilitate sustainable use of shared resources.

The importance of cities and human settlements to be inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable. However, this is not always the case and, according to the UN, inequalities in cities have grown since 1980, even in largest cities where on can find greatest differences between people.

Urbanization is defined as the gradual shift of population from rural to urban areas. The process forms cities making them larger as more people come to work and live centrally.

