World Cities Day to create awareness about role of urbanization

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the globe, World Cities Day will be marked on October 31 across the globe including Pakistan which aims to create awareness of the role of urbanization in global sustainable development and social inclusion.

World Cities Day aims to highlight the role of urbanization to provide the potential for new forms of social inclusion.

These include greater equality, access to services, and added diversity. This way cities can be designed to create opportunities, enable connection and interaction, and facilitate sustainable use of shared resources.

The resolution stresses the importance of cities and human settlements to be inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable. However, this is not always the case and, according to the UN, inequalities in cities have grown since 1980.

The largest cities are also where you often find the greatest differences between people.

Urbanization is defined as the gradual shift of population from rural to urban areas. The process forms cities making them larger as more people come to work and live centrally.

