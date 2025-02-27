Open Menu

'World Civil Defence Day' Observed At Govt College

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2025 | 01:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) A special event was held at Government Ambala Muslim Graduate College, Sargodha, to commemorate World Civil Defense Day on Thursday.

Principal Professor Dr. Muhammad Azhar Abbas addressed the gathering, stressing the critical need for a strong civil defense framework. He pointed out that several Muslim countries had experienced devastating losses due to the lack of a robust civil defense mechanism. Dr. Abbas further highlighted that Pakistan’s stability was directly linked to the military mindset and training of its citizens, calling for civil defense volunteers to be trained in every household. He underscored that national security was a collective responsibility.

The event was attended by several notable figures, including Chief Warden Dr. Haroon Rashid Tabassum, Civil Defense Officer Ms. Saira Rafiq Khan, Professor Shahid islam Danish, Additional Chief Dr. Chaudhry Hashmat Mahmood, Deputy Chief Warden Professor Rana Ashfaq, Publicity Deputy Chief Warden Malik Asad Abbas, Divisional Warden Mehr Muhammad Younis, Muhammad Waqas Qadri, Muhammad Ali Tabassum, and Hafiz Muhammad Asasah.

The program concluded with a Civil Defense Rally, echoing with patriotic chants of "Pakistan Zindabad!", reinforcing the spirit of national service and unity.

