'World Civil Defence Day' Observed In City

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :World Civil Defence Day was observed in provincial capital on Sunday.

Besides various programmes, a special parade was organized in Nasir Bagh to mark the day. The parade was attended by Civil Defence Officer Malik Irfan Ali, Civil Defence Punjab Assistant Director Qari Alam Sher and Civil Defence volunteers.

Tune of national anthem was also played whereas a rally was also taken out from Nasir Bagh to Town Hall.

A seminar in connection with the Civil Defence Day was held at Town Hall.

Speakers on the occasion highlighted the importance of the civil defence and emphasized the citizens to get civil defence training.

Equipment related to civil defence was also exhibited in the town hall.

More Stories From Pakistan

