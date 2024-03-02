World Civil Defence Day Observed In KP
Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2024 | 11:25 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) International Civil Defense Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the purpose of celebrating this day was to create awareness of civil defense as well as inviting people to join this organization.
In this regard a grand function was organized at Federal Civil Defense Training school Abbottabad. A civil defense rally was taken out in Jinnahabad, Abbottabad, after which a formal ceremony was held, in which the participants of the course and other volunteers were also involved.
In the ceremony, the civil defense stall became the center of attention of the people. In the ceremony, Commandant Abdul Nasir addressed the volunteers and the students receiving training and said that at this time the whole world including Pakistan is facing natural and man-made disasters such as Volunteers play a key role in combating them in situations where these volunteers are the first to attend emergency situations to protect more lives and property.
To take precautionary measures for people and those affected by natural disasters and epidemics, the speakers in their addresses strongly appealed to the people to get training from civil defense institutions so that they can play a positive role in the service of the country and the nation in the future.
