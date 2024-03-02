Open Menu

World Civil Defence Day Observed In KP

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2024 | 11:25 PM

World Civil Defence Day observed in KP

International Civil Defense Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the purpose of celebrating this day was to create awareness of civil defense as well as inviting people to join this organization

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) International Civil Defense Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the purpose of celebrating this day was to create awareness of civil defense as well as inviting people to join this organization.

In this regard a grand function was organized at Federal Civil Defense Training school Abbottabad. A civil defense rally was taken out in Jinnahabad, Abbottabad, after which a formal ceremony was held, in which the participants of the course and other volunteers were also involved.

In the ceremony, the civil defense stall became the center of attention of the people. In the ceremony, Commandant Abdul Nasir addressed the volunteers and the students receiving training and said that at this time the whole world including Pakistan is facing natural and man-made disasters such as Volunteers play a key role in combating them in situations where these volunteers are the first to attend emergency situations to protect more lives and property.

To take precautionary measures for people and those affected by natural disasters and epidemics, the speakers in their addresses strongly appealed to the people to get training from civil defense institutions so that they can play a positive role in the service of the country and the nation in the future.

APP/ijz

Related Topics

Pakistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Nasir From

Recent Stories

Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using ..

Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..

2 minutes ago
 Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from ..

Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF

2 minutes ago
 Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate cha ..

Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..

5 minutes ago
 PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS offi ..

PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers

12 seconds ago
 HC in UK hosts international students after visit ..

HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan

14 seconds ago
 The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhw ..

The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..

15 seconds ago
Commissioner directs authorities to remove encroac ..

Commissioner directs authorities to remove encroachments from banks of Nullah La ..

16 seconds ago
 Ahsan Iqbal urges unity for national cause, reject ..

Ahsan Iqbal urges unity for national cause, rejects unrest politics

18 seconds ago
 Isolated hailstorm, rain turn weather pleasant in ..

Isolated hailstorm, rain turn weather pleasant in Lahore

5 seconds ago
 APNS elects new office-bearers

APNS elects new office-bearers

6 seconds ago
 Bilawal vows forging unity for tackling Balochista ..

Bilawal vows forging unity for tackling Balochistan's challenges

8 seconds ago
 Caretaker govt fulfilled its promises with masses: ..

Caretaker govt fulfilled its promises with masses: Solangi

9 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan