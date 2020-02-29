UrduPoint.com
World Civil Defense Day To Be Observed On March 1

Like rest of the world, World Civil Defense Day will be observed in Azad Jammu Kashmir on Sunday (March 1st) with the renewal of the pledge to foil every threat of the enemy to the frontiers of the motherland shoulder to shoulder the valiant armed forces of Pakistan

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) , Like rest of the world, World Civil Defense Day will be observed in Azad Jammu Kashmir on Sunday (March 1st) with the renewal of the pledge to foil every threat of the enemy to the frontiers of the motherland shoulder to shoulder the valiant armed forces of Pakistan.

The International civil defense day was being observed across the world over in line with the charter of the United Nations aimed at to raising awareness among the masses to deal with any eventuality in case of any emergent situation, organizers said.

Elaborated programs have been chalked out to hold special ceremonies in all ten districts of AJK including capital city of Muzaffarabad as well as Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Rawalakot and other small and major towns under the auspices of the AJK civil defense department to observe the day, civil defense department sources told APP here Saturday.

In Mirpur, major ceremony to observe the day will be followed by a major rally to mark the day to be held under the auspices of the local civil defense department. People from all walks of life including the civil defense volunteers will march through the main city streets in the rally, to be the hall mark of the day.

