'World Cleanup Day' observed in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :The 'World Cleanup Day' was observed in provincial capital on Saturday under the auspices of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to highlight the important of cleanliness among masses.

According to the LWMC sources here, special awareness camps were set up at Mall road and Charing Cross, besides organizing a walk.

AABROO (Educational Welfare Organization) Chairman Rubina Shakeel, volunteers of EDHI foundation and a large number of students participated in the walk.

Walk was aimed to sensitizing people about positive aspects of cleanliness/clean environment, besides motivating them to adopt precautionary measures to prevent dengue.

Rubina Shakeel speaking on the occasion said that LWMC was making good efforts to keep city clean. She said collective efforts were necessary to make our surroundings neat and clean.

LWMC spokesman said that people should play their active role to keep the environment clean,adding that dengue could be controlled through ensuring proper cleanliness.