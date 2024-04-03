World Cloud Security Day Observed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) World Cloud Security Day was observed on Wednesday.
The day has been celebrated every year as a way to raise awareness about the importance and techniques of securing data and information stored in the cloud.
This day seeks to bridge the gap between data clouds and online safety.
