World community, APA urged to ask India for ending curfew in IoK: Hidayatullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :The world community and Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) Member States have urged to ask India to stop its communication blockade, end its curfew and respect fundamental human rights of the Kashmiri people including basic right to self-determination, Senator Hidayatullah said.

Addressing the concluding session of APA, he also reiterated Pakistan's unflinching moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir until the realization of their right to self-determination as per the UN Security Council Resolutions through a plebiscite, a press release Monday said.

A five-member parliamentary delegation of Pakistan was participating in the First Executive Council meeting of APA being held in Rize Town of Turkey from October 25 to 28.

Pakistan delegation includes Senators Hidayatullah, Dr Sikandar Mandhro, and Manzoor Ahmad as well as Members National Assembly Ataullah and Amir Naveed.

Hidayatullah highlighted that October 27 was commemorated as Kashmir Black Day in Pakistan and throughout the world.

"Seventy-two years ago on this day, India airlifted its forces into Jammu and Kashmir and forcefully occupied the territory and this occupation continues till today," Senator Hidayatullah said.

He said India has deployed more than 900,000 occupation forces in Jammu and Kashmir who are committing worst kind of human rights violations against innocent Kashmiri men, women and children.

The APA consists of 42 member parliaments and provides a forum to parliamentarians to exchange views, ideas and experiences for developing common strategies for promotion of peace development and cooperation in Asia and the world.

Pakistan has been at the forefront to make APA as a vibrant parliamentary forum of the region and remained as APA president during 2013 to 15.

The executive council would propose full membership of the State of Qatar and Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste to the APA Plenary Session expected in December 2019.

The meeting also considered draft resolutions proposed by the standing committees on social and cultural affairs, economic and sustainable development, political affairs, and budget and planning. Nominations for APA president and vice presidents for 2020 to 21 and 2022 to 2023 were also discussed.

On the sidelines, Pakistan delegation held meeting with the Speaker of the Shura Council of Qatar Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Zaid al-Mahmoud.

They discussed ways to promote Pakistan-Qatar Parliamentary ties. They also met other parliamentary delegations participating in the event.