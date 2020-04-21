UrduPoint.com
World Community Can Now Understand Sufferings Of Kashmiris After Lockdown: Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 06:02 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said demonstrations in various parts of the world were taking place against lockdown and perhaps now international community could understand sufferings of Kashmiris in Occupied Kashmir facing brutal oppression by Indian Forces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said demonstrations in various parts of the world were taking place against lockdown and perhaps now international community could understand sufferings of Kashmiris in Occupied Kashmir facing brutal oppression by Indian Forces.

In a tweet message, the prime minister said an inhumane politico-military lockdown was continuing in Indian Occupied Kashmir for over eight months now without any provision of medical, financial, communication or food assistance.

He said in fact the racist Hindutva Supremacist Modi Government had ensured that Kashmiris were deprived of all basic amenities during lockdown.

