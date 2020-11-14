UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Community Can't Remain Indifferent To India's Involvement In Terrorism Against Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 10:42 PM

World community can't remain indifferent to India's involvement in terrorism against Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that Pakistan had provided irrefutable evidences to the world community about India's state sponsored terrorism inside Pakistan and expressed that in the face of such detailed evidences, it could not remain indifferent or silent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that Pakistan had provided irrefutable evidences to the world community about India's state sponsored terrorism inside Pakistan and expressed that in the face of such detailed evidences, it could not remain indifferent or silent.

In series of tweets, the prime minister posted "We have provided irrefutable evidence of India's state sponsored terrorism inside Pak. Details of financial & material support & Indian state's direct involvement in terrorism have been given to the world which, in the face of this evidence, cannot remain indifferent or silent." The prime ministers' tweets followed the earlier press briefing of Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar in which they had presented an evidence-laden dossier exposing Indian-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan through its intelligence agencies.

The prime minister further said that they expected the international community to force India to end its terrorism and bring the responsible to justice who had killed thousands of innocent people in Pakistan.

"We expect the international community to force India to end its terrorism & bring to justice those responsible for killing thousands of innocent people in Pakistan. Our resilient & courageous security agencies & forces will continue to give their all to protect our people," he posted.

The prime minister also expressed the resolve to defend the country. "Let there be no doubt anywhere that we know how to defend our country and will continue to do so with our combined national resolve."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister World ISPR All

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed, Mansour bin Zayed offer condolence ..

13 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority to launch educ ..

28 minutes ago

UAE Pioneers Award to honour frontline heroes: Moh ..

28 minutes ago

Jewels of Emirates Show makes debut at Expo Centre ..

43 minutes ago

KU Syndicate approves varsity financial budget

1 minute ago

Proclaimed offender held

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.