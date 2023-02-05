World community for taking notice of Indian terrorism in IIOJK

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Central leader Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith Pakistan Senator Hafiz Abdul Kareem on Sunday called upon the world community to take notice of state terrorism being committed by Indian forces on unarmed people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In his message on the Kashmir Solidarity day, the senator demanded implementation on resolutions passed by the United Nations for the right to self-determination of Kashmiri people.

He strongly condemned human rights violations being committed by Indian forces in the occupied valley, adding that Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith would continue its unconditional support to the Kashmiri people till they get right to self determination.

He paid glowing tributes to the struggle of Kashmiri people and expressed the hope that the Kashmiri people would one day see the sun of independence.