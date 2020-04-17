UrduPoint.com
World Community Fully Affirmed PM's Plea For Debt Relief For Poor States: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 12:43 AM

World community fully affirmed PM's plea for debt relief for poor states: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said the plea of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the rights of the poor in developing countries had been fully heeded to by the rich world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said the plea of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the rights of the poor in developing countries had been fully heeded to by the rich world.

The world's highest forums, including the International Monetary Fund, World Bank and G-20 countries had decided to provide debt relief to the poor states was welcoming amid the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic, she added in a tweet.

She said the COVID-19 had affected the economies around the world, but its social and economic impacts were far more severe in the developing countries.

An effective response from the rich was the crucial requirement to protect the people of Third World from hunger and poverty, she added.

She said unconditional support and relief from the financial institutions and rich states was imperative for the developing countries to meet the current challenge and for their economic recovery, and the prime minister's appeal in that regard showed his acumen, vision, foresightedness and leadership qualities.

