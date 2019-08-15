World community has taken notice of Kashmir issue: JI

(@imziishan)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Bahawalpur chapter, Syed Zeeshan Akthar has said that Pakistan had approached the United Nations and the international community had taken notice of brutalities of Indian forces in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to a press release issued here, he said that the Pakistani nation had vowed that it would liberate Kashmir from India at any cost. "Kashmir will be liberated from India and it would become part of Pakistan," he said, adding that people of Kashmir wanted to live with Pakistan.

He said that India had been committing violation of even basic human rights in Kashmir. He demanded of the government to take stern action against India besides continuing raising voice against India at international level.