World community must play its role to alleviate suffering of Kashmiris: President

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday said that India's illegal and unilateral actions to alter the disputed status of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) and suspension of civic liberties constituted human rights violations of the people of IOJK.

He was talking to Chairman, European Union Military Committee, General Claudio Graziano, who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President emphasized that the world community must play its role to alleviate the suffering of Kashmiri people at the hands of fascist Indian regime, and moral principles must not be sacrificed at the altar of economic interests.

European Union Military Committee, General Claudio Graziano, said that European Union fully supported the human rights of the Kashmiri people.

The President said that the humanitarian situation because of myopic and extremist policies of India in Kashmir would result in forced migration, a problem which was also faced by EU, in terms of refugees from conflict-ridden areas of middle East.

Therefore, all efforts must be made to prevent such forced migration from Kashmir, he added.

The President emphasized that Pakistan valued its relations with the European Union (EU) and EU was a traditional ally and major trading and investment partner of Pakistan.

He pointed out that Pakistan saw GSP Plus Scheme as a constructive engagement for the betterment of its economy.

Appreciating the visit by General Claudio Graziano, the President said that it would help in understanding and enhancing future defense cooperation between Pakistan and EU.

He said that Pakistan looked forward to interacting closely with the new EU Parliament as well as the European Commission.

He also highlighted that Pakistan - EU cooperation was based on shared values of democracy, pluralism, mutual understanding and respect and Pakistan was firmly committed to advancing these mutually reinforcing objectives.

The President also highlighted Pakistan's commitment to eradicate extremism and its unprecedented sacrifices in men, material and economy during the ongoing war on terror.