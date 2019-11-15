World community must take global warming seriously : President

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday said that global warming will be a major problem in future for the world, and expressed dismay over the tepid response of the world leaders to redress the issue

Addressing the 3-day International Conference on "Green Sustainable Architecture" held at Zero Carbon Cultural Center ZC3 of Heritage Foundation at Makli, the President highlighted that Pakistan had a rich cultural heritage to showcase to the world.

Dr. Arif Alvi said that the ZC3 would not only preserve cultural heritage but will also produce green-house gases free architecture.

He said that the Conference was aimed at focusing on the measures to save cultural heritage from affects of climate change.

The President said that effective steps were being taken for preventing cultural heritage from affects of climate change.

Dr. Arif Alvi said that global warming had affected the whole world including Pakistan and the government's initiative of Green and Clean Pakistan was also a step in this direction.

He said that measures at international level were needed to be taken to cope with the challenges of global warming, which was affecting the various sectors including the tourism.

The President said that world's big powers were not serious to cope with challenges of global warming. Climate change poses risks to living beings of the earth, he added.

He said the climate change was causing serious issues including water crisis in the world.

The beggar community of Makli has been transformed into an artisan community by Heritage Foundation, which makes the houses and stoves with bamboo, lime and mud. The students will be taught this art in workshops.

The President also inuaugrated a Training and Resource Center of International Network for Traditional Building, Architecture & Urbanism (INTBAU) on the occasion.